Annual ALS Walk Draws Thousands

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – This morning several thousand people came to Sloan Lake to walk for those suffering with ALS in the 2017 Denver Walk to Defeat ALS.

“We want to walk for people with ALS so we can help them,” said 11-year-old Brendan.

He pointed to his shirt saying “That’s my grandpa!”

Larry Harms was diagnosed with the deadly disease four years ago.

“The hardest thing has been gradually losing the ability to do things,” said Harms, “It really impacts things like playing with my grandkids, being able to throw a ball or run; things I just can’t do anymore.”

“There is no cure yet,” said Becci Matheson, “And I don’t think that people understand the cost of how much it’s going to cost patients and families.” Becci lost her dad to ALS.

With the disease typically comes a hefty bill. According to the ALS Association it can cost $250,000 per year above what insurance will cover.

CBS4's Karen Leigh kicks off annual Walk to Defeat ALS event

Our Karen Leigh kicked off today’s walk. She lost her mom to ALS in March.

It seemed everyone was walking for someone as well as for those yet to be diagnosed; hoping in some way that their effort may just bring us one step closer to a cure.

“As my sign says ‘I’m not dying from ALS, I’m living with it,’” said Harms, “I’m doing my best to make every day as beneficial as I can.”

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

 

