ROCKIES ARE IN: Rockies Make The Playoffs, Will Play In Postseason For First Time Since '09 (Full Story)

Rockies Make The Playoffs, Will Play In Postseason For First Time Since ’09

Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, MLB Playoffs

DENVER (CBS4) – Let the postseason partying begin! Colorado is going to the baseball playoffs for the first time since 2009.

The St. Louis Cardinals did the Rockies a big favor on Saturday evening by defeating the Milwaukee Brewers.

That means no matter what happens in Saturday’s game or Sunday’s game against L.A., the Rockies will face the Arizona Diamondbacks next Wednesday in the NL Wild Card game.

rockies2 Rockies Make The Playoffs, Will Play In Postseason For First Time Since 09

Fireworks at Coors Field on Friday night (credit: CBS)

The Rockies are coming off of a fantastic 9-1 win on Friday night at Coors Field in which four different players hit home runs.

