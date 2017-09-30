Claims Of Active Shooter Reports At Air Force Academy Unfounded

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There were some tense moments overnight after a false report of an active shooter at the Air Force Academy.
Late Friday night students got a text message alert warning of a possible shooting near the prep school on campus.
The academy was placed on lockdown as authorities swept through the whole campus.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s office says there was no shooter and no one was injured.
Authorities are now looking into what caused the reports of an active shooter.