Latest Forecast: Thunderstorms Will Develop

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We have an interesting end to September to look forward to on this Saturday. Morning satellite pictures show a brief clearing over the front range except for a bit of morning fog from north Denver shooting up into Nebraska. That fog will burn off by mid morning with some sunshine to get the day started.

Then look for increasing clouds across the state as a disturbance moves in from Utah with quite a bit of moisture in it. There will be showers and thunderstorms developing by noon in the mountains and those will transition onto the eastern plains after about 3 pm.

Some of the storms in northeastern Colorado may see a few strong to severe storms develop late in the day. The best chance will be from DIA, Byers and Deer Trail up into southwest Nebraska.

Sunday will be very similar, with isolated afternoon showers and storms developing. Although the chances are a bit smaller there is still a chance for a passing storm during the second half of the Bronco game on into the evening.

A cold front will push in on Monday morning. This will cool things down again along with bringing in more mountain snow and a few showers for the plains.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.