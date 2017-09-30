Full Closure Of Southbound I-25 Possible After Body Found

Filed Under: Castle Rock, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Larkspur, Monument

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating a body discovered on the shoulder of I-25 Saturday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says one lane of traffic is presently open while investigators respond to the scene. However, a full closure may be ordered once they arrive.

body traffic backup Full Closure Of Southbound I 25 Possible After Body Found

(credit: Colorado Dept of Transportation)

The right lane and right shoulder are closed at this time.

Lauren Lekander of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in to DCSO’s dispatch at 10:13 a.m. from a passerby.

There are no other details currently available, she said.

