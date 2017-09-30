Paving Projects Affect Traffic This Weekend

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Motorists should expect closures on Arapahoe Road, Interstate 25 on and off-ramps, and Yosemite Street over the weekend. CDOT crews will be working on a paving project through Monday.

Friday, there will be various closures of eastbound and westbound Arapahoe Road on-ramps to southbound and northbound I-25. Drivers can use Dry Creek and Orchard roads as alternate exits. The closures will start at 6 p.m. on Friday and last until 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday and Sunday, both directions of Yosemite Street will be closed from Arapahoe Road to Yosemite Circle for paving from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastbound Arapahoe Road will be closed from Greenwood Plaza Boulevard to Yosemite Street for paving. Westbound Arapahoe Road will be restricted one through lane between Yosemite Street and Greenwood Plaza Boulevard.

Businesses will remain accessible, but in some instances, drivers will need to use alternative routes to access businesses. Pedestrian access for the Yosemite Street closure will be via Yosemite Circle. Pedestrian access for the Arapahoe Road closure will remain on the south side of Arapahoe Road.

Sunday, the southbound I-25 off-ramp to Arapahoe Road will be closed. Drivers can use Orchard Road as an alternative.

