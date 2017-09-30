DA: Officer Justified In Shooting Suicidal Man

Filed Under: Brendan Gerwing, Denver Police, John Allred, Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s district attorney has determined an officer did the right thing when he fired at a suicidal man who shot a police officer.

Police went to Brendan Gerwing’s house in May after getting a call that he was going to kill himself. That was on the 2800 block of South Quitman Street.

Investigators say Gerwing shot Officer John Allred in the leg. Sgt. Chad Kendall then shot Gerwing five times.

Both men survived.

On Friday the DA’s office says body camera footage of the encounter helped them determine Kendall was justified in the shooting.

