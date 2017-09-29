Latest Forecast: Slight Warmer With A Chance For More Rain

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday will be our seventh day in a row with below normal temperatures. It will also be our eight day in a row with rain in the forecast. But instead of coming early in the day like it did on Thursday, scattered rain showers are expected during the afternoon and early evening on Friday. It will not be widespread – the chance is about 30%. But still, plan on at least the possibility of some rain during the Rockies game as well as for high school football.

It’s also possible there could be a few rumbles of thunder Friday afternoon thanks to somewhat warmer temperatures. High in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be in the middle 60s which is still 5-10 degrees below normal for the very end of September.

In the mountains, plan on a chance for rain and snow through the weekend with the snow level around 9,500 feet. The best chance for snow will be Saturday night when up to 3 inches may accumulate over the higher peaks and passes.

Meanwhile in the metro area the weekend will be “mainly dry” with the exception of Saturday afternoon when we’ll have a 20-30% chance for thunderstorms. The weekend will also be slightly warmer with highs near 70. Sunday should be mostly sunny and dry for the Broncos game (but rain/snow will continue at times in the mountains on Sunday).

