Denver Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 2 Red Pandas

DENVER (CBS4) – Regular visitors to the Denver Zoo can’t see them yet, but two red pandas who were born a month ago are being readied for public viewing.

The zoo announced the birth of the cubs on Friday. They were born on Aug. 27, and they don’t have names yet.

Denver Zoo staff say the siblings each weigh slightly more than a pound and have “been quietly spending time behind the scenes with their mother, Faith, in a nest box.”

When they are ready to be visible to the public, which could be in a few weeks, they will be moved into the red panda enclosure in the zoo. That’s where their father Hamlet is.

Red pandas are an endangered species. Their native habitats are in China, India and other Asian countries.

Earlier this year, the Denver Zoo threw a goodbye party for two red pandas who were also born to Faith and Hamlet. Lali and Masu left the zoo in order to take part in an animal breeding program.