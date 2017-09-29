Broncos Week 4 Injury Report: A Healthy Broncos Team Will Face An Equally Healthy Raiders Squad In AFC West Showdown

By Rick Brown

The AFC West rivalry game will feature two healthy teams. The Oakland Raiders (2-1) and the Denver Broncos (2-1) have a rather light list of players on their injury reports. A lot of stars on both teams were either light participants or missed practice on Wednesday, but most players were working up to full speed by Friday’s practice.

The Raiders and the Broncos should be at almost full strength, which should make for a great matchup.

Broncos Secondary Misses Practice Time

At the beginning of this week, backup cornerback Brendan Langley started as a light participate but finished the week strong and will look to join the team on Sunday. Starting cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Bradley Roby both sat out Wednesday’s practice, though by Friday, both players were full participants in practice.

Paxton Lynch is the only Bronco who is listed as Out for the game against the Raiders. The only other player on the injury report is WR Cody Latimer, and he is listed as Questionable. On Friday, Latimer was limited in practice. Latimer has not quite lived up to his full potential as he was a second-round draft pick back in 2014. While he may not have put up big numbers in the NFL, he has done an outstanding job of contributing on special teams. Lining up in the gunner position, Latimer has made several big plays throughout these first three weeks.

On Sunday, look for the Broncos to try to run the ball on the Raiders’ weak rush defense. Oakland’s secondary ranks in the top 10 for yards against, but may be missing a player on Sunday. Meanwhile on the offensive side of the ball, the Raiders may be without star wide receiver, Michael Crabtree, as he was limited in practice on Friday.

The Raiders Lists No Players As Out

The Raiders have not officially ruled out any players for the Week 4 matchup against their AFC West rival Denver Broncos. Several players started off the week not practicing. Wide Receiver Amari Cooper was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant in practice by Friday, whereas Crabtree has been limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable.

Three players from the Raiders’ secondary all missed practice time this week. The Raiders’ 2017 first-round draft Gareon Conley is listed as questionable and was limited in practice all week. Keith McGill II was also limited in practice and is listed as Questionable. Cornerback Sean Smith missed practice time on Monday but was a full participant by Friday.

Last season, the Broncos could not move the ball on the ground and this played right into the Raiders’ strength on defense, the Raiders secondary. This week’s game should be different as the Broncos are the third best team at rushing the ball in the NFL. On top of that, the secondary could be stretched thin if either of these players miss the game. This should be a fun and exciting game against two talented teams.

Denver Broncos Injury Report

Questionable:

(WR) Latimer, Cody (Knee) – Limited Participation in Practice

Out:

(QB) Lynch, Paxton (Shoulder) – Did Not Participate In Practice

Oakland Raiders Injury Report

Questionable: