Robber Arrested By Aurora Police Outside Bank

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A bank robber made it outside the front doors of the bank Friday. But not far beyond that.

The 27-year-old black male tried to flee when he recognized police, an Aurora Police Department spokesman said. But “several instances of use of force” occurred to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect’s identity is not being released as investigators look into possible connections with other robberies.

Aurora PD Officer Kenneth Forrest would not discuss details of the use of force tactics used by police. APD was initiating a separate investigation to study what happened as per protocol.

Forrest did say the suspect was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Aurora dispatch received a robbery alarm from the Chase Bank at 1627 S. Havana at 5:07 p.m. Friday.

Forrest said several officers were already in close proximity to the bank when they were alerted to the incident.

The robber allegedly passed a note to a teller requesting money, and was armed.

Aurora PD is jointly investigating the robbery with Rocky Mountain Safe Street Task Force.