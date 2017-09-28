COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Body Cameras: To Protect And Record, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Stock Show Complex Revamp Takes A Step Closer to Reality

DENVER (CBS4) – The redevelopment of the stock show complex is closer to becoming a reality.

The City of Denver, Colorado State University and The Western Stock Show Association signed a new agreement today. The groups combined make up The National Western Center Authority.

The agreement is the next stop in advancing plans to revamp the National Western Stock Show Complex.

CSU plans to build a new space for students which include a sports medicine facility for horses.

CSU and The Western Stock Show Association will pay for 40% of the project, and taxpayers will pay the rest.

While the stock show takes place in January, part of the deal is to use the area year-round for events.

