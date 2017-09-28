COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Body Cameras: To Protect And Record, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

‘It’s Not Who We Are’: Racial Slurs Found In Air Force Academy Prep School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An investigation is underway into racial slurs discovered at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School.

air force academy1 Its Not Who We Are: Racial Slurs Found In Air Force Academy Prep School

(credit: CBS)

Racial slurs were written on dorm message boards belonging to five African-American cadets.

They said “Go Home…” followed by a racial slur.

The superintendent of the academy issued a statement saying “There is absolutely no place in our Air Force for racism. It’s not who we are, nor will we tolerate it in any shape or form.”

Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria went on to write “I’ve said it before, the area of dignity and respect is my red line. Let me be clear; it won’t be crossed without significant repercussions.”

Air Force Academy Preparatory School is located on the academy’s campus in Colorado Springs.

