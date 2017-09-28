COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Body Cameras: To Protect And Record, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Police In Indiana Shoot At Actor Portraying Bank Robber

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say they’re investigating after a police officer in the western Indiana city of Crawfordsville fired a gunshot at a movie actor portraying a bank robber.

No one was hurt.

Police In Indiana Shoot At Actor Portraying Bank Robber

(credit: Facebook/Crawfordsville (Ind.) Police Department)

State police say Crawfordsville police were responding to a report of a possible robbery at Backstep Brewing Co. on Tuesday evening when they encountered actor Jim Duff.

Duff was wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun while leaving the brewery with his back to the officers. Police told him to drop the gun, but Duff turned toward them. An officer fired a shot that missed Duff.

Police say Duff dropped the gun, pulled off his mask and told officers they were on a movie set.

Police say the production company and the brewery didn’t notify them or other businesses before filming.

