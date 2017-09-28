COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Body Cameras: To Protect And Record, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Denver Prosecutor Asks Grand Jury To Review 2010 Jail Death

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s district attorney is asking a grand jury to investigate the 2010 death of a street preacher in a city jail after deputies shocked the man with a Taser and restrained him.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Thursday that she is referring a “limited aspect” of the case to a grand jury, seven years after her predecessor decided not to file charges against any of the deputies involved in Marvin Booker’s death.

McCann said she isn’t asking for a reconsideration of homicide charges.

marvin booker Denver Prosecutor Asks Grand Jury To Review 2010 Jail Death

Marvin Booker (credit: Denver Police)

But she says new information from a 2014 lawsuit filed by Booker’s family justifies a grand jury review of deputies’ actions after his death.

McCann didn’t provide specifics.

Family attorney Darold Killmer says he expects prosecutors to argue that deputies tampered with evidence.

