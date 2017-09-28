Taking A Ride On The Lone Tree Link Just Got Easier

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– The new way to get around Lone Tree just got a lot easier. The Lone Tree Link is expanding service to the weekends.
The Lone Tree Link started as a pilot program last month that offers free shuttle rides anywhere in the town’s limits.
Riders can call for a pickup through the Uber app by selecting the Link On Demand option.
The Lone Tree Link started with service weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Now that it’s provide more than 1,400 rides, the link will run later on Friday nights and through the weekend.