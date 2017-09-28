COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Body Cameras: To Protect And Record, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Taking A Ride On The Lone Tree Link Just Got Easier

Filed Under: Free Shuttle, Lone Tree, Lone Tree Link, Uber

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– The new way to get around Lone Tree just got a lot easier. The Lone Tree Link is expanding service to the weekends.

The Lone Tree Link started as a pilot program last month that offers free shuttle rides anywhere in the town’s limits.

lone tree link 6vo frame 0 Taking A Ride On The Lone Tree Link Just Got Easier

(credit: CBS)

Riders can call for a pickup through the Uber app by selecting the Link On Demand option.

lone tree link 6vo frame 275 Taking A Ride On The Lone Tree Link Just Got Easier

(credit: CBS)

The Lone Tree Link started with service weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Now that it’s provide more than 1,400 rides, the link will run later on Friday nights and through the weekend.

lone tree link 6vo frame 338 Taking A Ride On The Lone Tree Link Just Got Easier

(credit: CBS)

