Latest Forecast: Rain Chances Gradually End In The Metro, Different Story In The Mountains

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – For the seventh day in a row, Denver and the Front Range have experienced more rain on Thursday. The chance for additional rainfall will gradually decrease through the morning and by afternoon it should be mainly dry everywhere except the mountains. However it will stay cloudy and cool all day regardless of your location.

In the high country, the snow level should not drop any lower than about 9,500 feet so the precipitation will be rain for most mountain valleys. Higher up where it snows along I-70 approaching the tunnels as well as over Berthoud Pass, Vail Pass, and Monarch Pass, accumulation will be limited on the road but up to 5 inches may accumulate on the grass.

On Friday and Saturday, rain and snow chances will continue in the mountains while it stays mainly dry along the Front Range. We do have a chance for an isolated shower and even a rumble of thunder during the afternoon as temperatures start to warm up. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday followed by 70s Saturday. If it does rain at lower elevations Friday or Saturday, it will most likely be in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties and along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties.

By Sunday all lower elevations including the entire Denver metro area should be dry. A chance for additional rain and snow will continue in the high country.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

