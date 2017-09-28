Drink Beer, Listen To Live Music To Help Hurricane Victims

DENVER (CBS4)– Helping hurricane victims in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands is as easy as drinking a beverage at a brewery and jamming out to some live music.
KBCO is hosting a hurricane relief concert at the Breckenridge Brewery next month featuring Michael Franti & Spearhead, G. Love with North Mississippi Allstars, and Wildermiss.
All proceeds will benefit benefit Rebuild Texas Fund, Feeding Florida and Global Giving.
Tickets will be available through a lottery to prevent scalping and ticket bots. Requests can be made at any time before Oct. 3 at noon through kbco.com. Those who qualify will be notified via email that same day starting at 6 p.m.
On Tap with KBCO Presents Hurricane Relief Concert:
Sunday, October 8, 2017
Gates open: 12:30pm | Show: 1:30pm
Ages 21+ ONLY
Breckenridge Brewery,
2990 Brewery Lane,
Littleton, CO
Tickets: www.kbco.com via open lottery
Ticket Request/Lottery Schedule:
Request period opens – Thursday, September 28 at 7:25 am MST
Request period closes – Tuesday, October 3 at 12:00 pm MST
Results announced via email starting – Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00 pm MST
Charity Info:
https://www.feedingflorida.org/