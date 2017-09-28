COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Body Cameras: To Protect And Record, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Drink Beer, Listen To Live Music To Help Hurricane Victims

Filed Under: Breckenridge Brewery, Feeding Florida, G. Love, Global Giving, Hurricane Relief Concert, KBCO, Michael Franti & Spearhead, North Mississippi Allstars, Rebuild Texas Fund, Wildermiss

DENVER (CBS4)– Helping hurricane victims in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands is as easy as drinking a beverage at a brewery and jamming out to some live music.

KBCO is hosting a hurricane relief concert at the Breckenridge Brewery next month featuring Michael Franti & Spearhead, G. Love with North Mississippi Allstars, and Wildermiss.

kbco Drink Beer, Listen To Live Music To Help Hurricane Victims

(credit: Clear Channel)

All proceeds will benefit benefit Rebuild Texas Fund, Feeding Florida and Global Giving.

gettyimages 840160568 Drink Beer, Listen To Live Music To Help Hurricane Victims

(Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

Tickets will be available through a lottery to prevent scalping and ticket bots. Requests can be made at any time before Oct. 3 at noon through kbco.com. Those who qualify will be notified via email that same day starting at 6 p.m.

ontap hurricane poster v2 01 Drink Beer, Listen To Live Music To Help Hurricane Victims

(credit: KBCO)

On Tap with KBCO Presents Hurricane Relief Concert:

Sunday, October 8, 2017
Gates open: 12:30pm | Show: 1:30pm
Ages 21+ ONLY

Breckenridge Brewery,
2990 Brewery Lane,
Littleton, CO

Tickets: www.kbco.com via open lottery

Ticket Request/Lottery Schedule: 

Request period opens – Thursday, September 28 at 7:25 am MST
Request period closes – Tuesday, October 3 at 12:00 pm MST
Results announced via email starting – Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00 pm MST

Charity Info: 

https://www.rebuildtx.org/

https://www.feedingflorida.org/

https://www.globalgiving.org/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch