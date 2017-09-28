Things Get Spooky With DINOS! After Dark, Boo At The Zoo

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Things are about to get a little creepy at the Denver Zoo! Forget about wild animals and focus on the spooky side.

Animal and dinosaur-shaped sculptures made out of artificial pumpkins are set up inside the zoo to celebrate DINOS! After Dark and Boo At The Zoo.

The sculptures are impressive during the day, but they really shine at night. The grooves of the carvings are wired with lights to give the illusion of patterns and textures.

DINOS! After Dark runs throughout October. Adult-only nights are every Thursday and family-friendly nights are on Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition to the animals, zoo lovers ages 21 and up can enjoy live music and some brew on adult-only nights. Guests can purchase tickets to the Beer Garden, where local breweries will offer samples of their fall beers.

Adult night pricing is $17 for general admission and $25 for a Taster Ticket. The Taster Ticket includes 10 samples from the Beer Garden, which features several local breweries each week.

To add to the fun, adults are encouraged to come in costume to match themes every Thursday.

October 5: Bedrock Beasts and Beauties theme night

October 12: 80’s theme night

October 19: Rock Stars & Party Animals theme night

October 26: Halloween theme night

Family nights will have pumpkin carving demonstrations, scavenger hunts and a live fire show.

Pricing for non-members is $17 adult (ages 12-64); $14 senior; $12 children (ages 3-11); ages 2 and under free. Pricing for members is $11 adult; $9 senior; $7 children; ages 2 and under free.

The 33rd annual Boo At The Zoo offers trick-or-treat stations, creepy crawly animal demonstrations and exciting family-friendly entertainment at the Denver Zoo the last two weekends in October.





