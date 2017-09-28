Hatchet Suspect Charged, More Charges Likely To Come

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man arrested near Colorado Springs, who may be involved in a double murder case in Indiana, has been charged in connection with an alleged hatchet attack.

Daniel Nations has been charged with felony menacing and reckless endangerment in connection with reports of someone threatening several bike riders with a hatchet.

EPSO files charges against Daniel Nations. More charges forthcoming: https://t.co/O4bYttpBrg pic.twitter.com/wmipbN6bf5 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 29, 2017

Nations was arrested on a weapons charge on Monday. He’s a registered sex offender out of South Carolina who has been living in Indiana.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says more charges may be forthcoming.

El Paso County officials were asked not to comment on the Indiana case and Indiana police will only say they investigate every piece of information that comes in.

Nations was arrested while driving a car that matched the description given in several tips of a man menacing people in the Monument/Mount Herman area with a hatchet. It’s the same area where cyclist Tim Watkins was found shot to death just a week earlier.

Arrest papers show the car he was in with his wife and two children, and the car had expired Indiana plates.

Inside, police found a hatchet and a .22 caliber rifle.

The body of Libby German, 14, was found along with her friend Abby Williams on a trail in Delphi, Indiana.

Police found the grainy image along with audio clips of a man believed to be connected on German’s phone.

People in the area around the time of the murders helped build a composite sketch of a possible suspect — who bares a striking resemblance to Nations.