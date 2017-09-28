Hatchet Attack Suspect Charged In Colorado, Person Of Interest In Double Murder

By Karen Morfitt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The arrest of a man near Colorado Springs has captured nationwide attention after he was identified as a person of interest in connection with a double murder in Indiana.

Daniel Nations is charged with felony menacing and reckless endangerment for threatening people with a hatchet on a trail in El Paso County and officials say more charges are expected.

Arrest paperwork shows it was a simple traffic stop in Woodland Park that ultimately landed Nations, 32, behind bars.

Nations may also be connected to several murders including Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana.

“We want this to be over, in one sense we want this to be him so we can move on to the next chapter,” Libby’s grandmother Becky Patty said.

Patty says when she saw nations booking photo – and the sketch of a man connected to her granddaughter Libby Germans death, she noticed similarities.

Nations last known address is not far from where the girls were found.

Now a former employer in Indiana, Suella Ferrand, is speaking out saying nations threatened her with a hatchet as well

“I think if given the chance he would have done something to us,” she said.

When exactly Nations arrived in Colorado is unclear.

Court records show he was cited for giving police false information in Georgetown on July 18, just two days after Indiana state police released that sketch.

Sgt. Kim Riley says they are working on a timeline.

“We’re going to check what his location was at the time of the murders back in February. If he wasn’t even in the state of Indiana at the time that’s pretty much going to clear him out,” he said.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.