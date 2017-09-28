COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Body Cameras: To Protect And Record, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced George Washington High School in Denver as the winner of the ‘Seat Belt Schooled’ Snapchat contest.

The contest was aimed at encouraging Colorado teens to buckle up for every ride, every time.

Thursday night, CDOT will present the Colorado Championship Belt to George Washington High School to highlight their dedication to seat belt safety.

CDOT invited Denver County high school students to use Snapchat geofilters that were designed specifically for their school to Snap seat belt-themed photos to friends and CDOT’s account.

snapchat CDOT Awards High School In Snapchat Contest

(credit: CDOT)

The competition ran Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22.

George Washington High School sent 215 Snaps over the course of the week, the most out of all 30 participating high schools.

