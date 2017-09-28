Deputies Shoot And Injure Gunman Who Fired At Them

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in the hospital after being shot by deputies on Wednesday night in an Adams County neighborhood.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call regarding a felony menacing situation around 8 p.m. after a man brandished a weapon in the 7700 block of Navajo Street. That’s near the intersection of North Pecos Street and Highway 36.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was gone. The person who had called 911 provided deputies with a suspect description and a possible location of the man.

Deputies then went to the suspect’s home about a block away, in the 7700 block of North Osage Street. When they contacted him, police say the man fired a gun at the deputies, who responded by firing back.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the man was struck and taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

“They are going through interviews to see how many deputies fired their weapon, how many deputies were witnesses, and who was on what scene whether it was Osage or Navajo because all of this transpired at the same time,” explained Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh.

No deputies were injured.