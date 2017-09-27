Local University Bans National Anthem Kneeling

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Christian University has banned its student-athletes from kneeling during the national anthem, according to a report from TMZ.
This follows more than 200 NFL players, including 32 Denver Broncos, who kneeled during the Star Spangled Banner during Sunday and Monday games.
Those players say it’s meant to bring attention to injustice and show unity.
CCU calls the practice disrespectful to the flag.
The school did not say what discipline athletes could face if they don’t stand.