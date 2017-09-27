Supplies Collected In Colorado For One Of Harvey’s Worst Hit Towns

DENVER (CBS4) – A group of Baptist churches in Denver is coming together to send relief supplies to a small town in Texas hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

Dickinson is located south of Houston, and it’s the place where a photo was taken of residents in a flooded nursing home after the hurricane. The picture went viral. Nearly 90 percent of homes in Dickinson were damaged by the flooding.

Pastor Willam Rooks of the Abundant Life Baptist Church says the National Missionary Baptist Fellowship of Churches is organizing their relief effort in Denver and they plan to send a convoy of trucks down to the area to help.

(credit: CBS)

Rooks says the effort started “after looking at some of the news coverage of the situations taking place, flooded roads, flooded homes, people not knowing where to go or how to go.”

“We just came together. We didn’t have a lot of resources be we were going to take what we had and use it as best we could,” Rooks said.

Donations are now piling up at St. Stevens Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2050 Uinta Street in Denver. The goal is to have the loaded trucks hit the road on Friday. Anyone who wishes to donate is asked to give “bedding, school supplies, appliances and everything in-between” and drop the items off on Thursday or Friday between noon and 6 p.m.

