Man Sues Sheriff’s Office After K9 Attack

Filed Under: Elbert County, Elbert County Sheriff's Office, Kiowa, Tim Crall

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is suing the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office after he says a case of mistaken identity left him battered and bruised.

elbert k9 mistake 6pkg transfer frame 1759 Man Sues Sheriffs Office After K9 Attack

Tim Crall says a police K9 went after him, but says police officers had the wrong guy.

elbert k9 mistake 6pkg transfer frame 709 Man Sues Sheriffs Office After K9 Attack

Tim Crall sits down with CBS4’s Tom Mustin (credit: CBS)

It happened last January when Crall was at home in Kiowa, watching TV when his door was knocked down. He says that’s when the police K9 ran in and Crall was dragged outside.

elbert k9 mistake 6pkg transfer frame 1339 Man Sues Sheriffs Office After K9 Attack

“One minute I’m sitting watching TV, and having a beer, the next I’m being drug out the door with a dog all over me and two pistols in my face. Needless to say that kind of ruins a guy’s whole evening,” said Crall.

elbert k9 mistake 6pkg transfer frame 245 Man Sues Sheriffs Office After K9 Attack

Tim Crall (credit: CBS)

After spending the night in jail, the charges against Crall were dropped.

Turns out deputies had an arrest warrant for another man staying on the same property.

