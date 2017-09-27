Latest Forecast: Incoming Storm Promises More Rain And Mountain Snow

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – An upper-level storm moving north out of Arizona will spread clouds, rain, and snow across Colorado trough Thursday. Denver and the Front Range could see rain at any time on Wednesday and by Wednesday night rain is almost guaranteed in the metro area.

Meanwhile temperatures will remain unseasonably cool for the firth day in a row. Temperatures will start the day in the lower 50s in the metro area and will only reach the middle and upper 50s during the afternoon. The chance for rain during the Rockies game is about 30% so a rain delay is possible.

In the mountains we have our first Winter Weather Advisory for the season within the CBS4 viewing area. It includes mountains west of Vail Pass including the higher terrain around Vail, Aspen, and Crested Butte. These areas should see at least 2-4 inches of accumulation above 10,000 feet. Farther to the southwest the mountains surrounding Telluride, Lake City, and Ouray will see 4-8 inches and the same is expected for the highest elevations along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains including La Vita Pass.

Drier and warmer weather will arrive for the weekend with highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies along the Front Range. A chance for rain and snow will likely continue in the high country for both Saturday and Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.