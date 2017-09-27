Officials: Driver Who Caused 7-Car Crash Used Meth

Filed Under: Arvada, Arvada Police, Fatal Crash, Jefferson County, Jefferson County Coroner's Office

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators say the driver who caused a deadly crash earlier this month had methamphetamine in his system.

arvada deadly crash 5vo transfer frame 330 Officials: Driver Who Caused 7 Car Crash Used Meth

(credit: CBS)

Christopher Farr collided with a Ford pickup truck. Farr then lost control causing seven vehicles to crash at 61st Avenue and Ward Road.

alan pete and judith peterson deceased arvada crash from family via mgarcia Officials: Driver Who Caused 7 Car Crash Used Meth

Pete and Judy Peterson (credit: Peterson family)

Judith and Alan Peterson died in the crash along with Lorene Hicks who was riding a motorcycle with her husband.

arvada deadly crash 5vo transfer frame 150 Officials: Driver Who Caused 7 Car Crash Used Meth

(credit: CBS)

Farr was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

RELATED: ‘If I See You Driving Drunk, You’re Mine’: Nurse Vows After Helping Crash Victims

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight on CBS4
Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch