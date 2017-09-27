Officials: Driver Who Caused 7-Car Crash Used Meth

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators say the driver who caused a deadly crash earlier this month had methamphetamine in his system.
Christopher Farr collided with a Ford pickup truck. Farr then lost control causing seven vehicles to crash at 61st Avenue and Ward Road.
Judith and Alan Peterson died in the crash along with Lorene Hicks who was riding a motorcycle with her husband.
Farr was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
