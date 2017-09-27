Denver Startup Week Features Entrepreneurial Community, Businesses

By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is considered a magnet for entrepreneurial people to start and grow companies according to Tami Door, the President and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership.

CBS4 This Morning anchor Britt Moreno talked to Door about the big week and she revealed some breaking news.

“We shattered last year’s record. We had 13,700 last year and this year we have over 17,000 people participating in Denver Startup Week. This is an incredible testament to our entrepreneurial community,” said Door.

For the first time this year, Denver Startup Week established an “Ambassador’s Program” which enables people from all over the nation to attend and see first-hand the ground breaking work in Denver. Some 170 local Denver tech companies were founded last year alone and there were 5,000 startups at last year’s event.

“In the last year our Denver companies brought in $550 million in funding. And we are seeing those numbers going up,” said Door.

In addition to cannabis, tech and food companies highlighting their work, perhaps the most important take away is our city’s philanthropic efforts.

“One of the coolest things is that people give back first. Everyone is working to help people exceed,” said Door.

Denver Startup Week lasts through Friday. On Wednesday night, there is a job fair featuring nearly 100 companies. The event at the McNichol’s Civic Center building, located at 144 W. Colfax Ave., begins at 6 p.m. through 10 p.m.

LINK: Denver Startup Week

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.