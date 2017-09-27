Denver Startup Week Features Entrepreneurial Community, Businesses

Filed Under: Denver Startup Week, Downtown Denver Partnership, Tami Door

By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is considered a magnet for entrepreneurial people to start and grow companies according to Tami Door, the President and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership.

CBS4 This Morning anchor Britt Moreno talked to Door about the big week and she revealed some breaking news.

newsmaker tami door control a clean frame 10429 Denver Startup Week Features Entrepreneurial Community, Businesses

CBS4’s Britt Moreno interviews Downtown Denver Partnership President & CEO Tami Door (credit: CBS)

“We shattered last year’s record. We had 13,700 last year and this year we have over 17,000 people participating in Denver Startup Week. This is an incredible testament to our entrepreneurial community,” said Door.

For the first time this year, Denver Startup Week established an “Ambassador’s Program” which enables people from all over the nation to attend and see first-hand the ground breaking work in Denver. Some 170 local Denver tech companies were founded last year alone and there were 5,000 startups at last year’s event.

“In the last year our Denver companies brought in $550 million in funding. And we are seeing those numbers going up,” said Door.

In addition to cannabis, tech and food companies highlighting their work, perhaps the most important take away is our city’s philanthropic efforts.

73e9c149cc0541069946f19e4cc7511b Denver Startup Week Features Entrepreneurial Community, Businesses

(credit: CBS)

“One of the coolest things is that people give back first. Everyone is working to help people exceed,” said Door.

Denver Startup Week lasts through Friday. On Wednesday night, there is a job fair featuring nearly 100 companies. The event at the McNichol’s Civic Center building, located at 144 W. Colfax Ave., begins at 6 p.m. through 10 p.m.

LINK: Denver Startup Week

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch