WATCH: Bull Elk Gathers Cows As Part Of Rut

Filed Under: Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Elk Rut Season, Estes Park

MUELLER STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The rut is on! That’s the message from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

According to Estes Park’s website, the rut consists of a complicated and difficult process for the bull elk.

Peter Pereira of Centennial took this photo on Sept. 17, 2012, of a “Bull Elk bugling at Rocky Mountain National Park.”

One part of the process is when “bulls gather cows and calves into small groups called harems,” according to the website.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted a video of a bull elk appearing to do that at Mueller State Park in Teller County.

The rut typically begins in early September and runs into the first week of October or later.

LINK: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

