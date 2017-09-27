Lawsuit: Officers Told Black Man ‘Your Kind… Is Not Welcome Here’

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora Police Department is facing another lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union, this time over alleged racial profiling.

The ACLU says the lawsuit states that two officers forced a black man to leave a Caribou Coffee location on Colfax after he ordered a muffin and sat down to eat it.

According to the lawsuit, officers told the man “Your kind of business is not welcome here.”

The man said he was wearing a black hoodie and had just gotten off work when he went to the coffee shop.

Caribou Coffee said the officers were acting on their own.

The Aurora Police Department said an internal investigation was conducted and the department strongly disagrees with the allegations in the lawsuit.

The ACLU recently reached a settlement with Aurora over another case. Darsean Kelly said he was illegally detained and tasered.

(credit: ACLU)

It was later determined that he had nothing to do with any crime. An investigation by the Aurora Police Department’s review board found the officer’s actions justified.

The Aurora City Attorney said they settled the case to avoid the cost of a trial.

