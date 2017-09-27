7th Century Sculpture On Display At Museum

DENVER (CBS4) – The latest exhibit at the Denver Art Museum features a piece from the 7th Century.
The exhibit takes a closer look at the Hindu god “Ganesha.”
The icon has human arms and an elephant head.
Included in the exhibit is one of the earliest images of Ganesha, a sculpture thought to be from the year 600.
The statue is on loan from the National Museum of Cambodia.
Works from India, Nepal and Burma will also be on display.
“Ganesha: The Playful Protector” opens October 1st at the Denver Art Museum.
The exhibit is included in general admission.