Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Trail Users With Hatchet

Filed Under: Daniel Nations, Hatchet Attacks, Monument, Mount Herman Trail, Tim Watkins, Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is behind bars after allegedly threatening several people with a hatchet on Mount Herman Trail near Monument.

mount herman trailhead Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Trail Users With Hatchet

(credit: CBS)

Woodland Park police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Daniel Nations. People had been calling police and complaining about a car in the area and Nations was found in that car.

A cyclist was gunned down last week on Mount Herman Trail and it’s not clear if that attack is related to the hatchet incidents.

tim watkins Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Trail Users With Hatchet

Tim Watkins (credit: CBS)

The body of 61-year old Tim Watkins was found three days after he disappeared while riding his bike on the popular trail. The case is unsolved so far.

