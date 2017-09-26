Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Trail Users With Hatchet

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is behind bars after allegedly threatening several people with a hatchet on Mount Herman Trail near Monument.
Woodland Park police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Daniel Nations. People had been calling police and complaining about a car in the area and Nations was found in that car.
A cyclist was gunned down last week on Mount Herman Trail and it’s not clear if that attack is related to the hatchet incidents.
The body of 61-year old Tim Watkins was found three days after he disappeared while riding his bike on the popular trail. The case is unsolved so far.