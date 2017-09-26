Barrett: Broncos Defense Focused On ‘Effort, Pursuit, Game Plan’

By Michael Spencer

Broncos linebacker Shaq Barrett joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Shaquil Barrett missed the majority of training camp while dealing with a hip injury he suffered back in May. “I’m feeling it from the game yesterday,” Barrett joked. “Other than that I’m still healthy and just ready to go.”

The Broncos suffered their first loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills 26-16 on Sunday.

Broncos linebackers Shaquil Barrett #48 and Todd Davis #51 stop Buffalo Bills fullback Mike Tolbert at New Era Stadium, Orchard Park, NY. (credit: Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Broncos defense gave up some big plays to the Bills offense, but did a good job of containing running back LeSean McCoy, holding him to just 21 yards on 14 carries.

“Just effort, pursuit, and the game plan,” said Barrett when asked about the keys to slowing down McCoy. “We all just did our job. He couldn’t get outside that often if at all, so we just did our job.”

The Broncos will be back home on Sunday to host division rival the Oakland Raiders at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. and you can see the game on CBS4.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

