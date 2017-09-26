Deputy Finds 3,100 Pounds Of Pot In Moving Truck

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office found 3,100 pounds of pot when he pulled over a moving truck and smelled marijuana.

The deputy pulled over the truck on Monday for speeding and smelled pot. The amount inside has a street value at more than $1 million.

Sinh Chan Hoang and Larry Tran (credit: Mesa County)

Driver Sinh Chan Hoang and passenger Larry Tran, both of California, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Both remain in custody on $100,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

