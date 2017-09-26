Latest Forecast: Colorado Sits Between Storms Today, Next One Arrives Tomorrow

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be our fourth straight day with temperatures staying far below normal for late September. However it will not be as cool as it has been with highs eventually reaching the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas.

Tuesday will also be a mainly dry day across Colorado. The exception will be in the high country where a few rain showers are possible. Snow may mix with the rain above about 9,500 but no accumulation is expected.

The next storm to reach the state will arrive late Wednesday causing a 30% chance for showers along the Front Range Wednesday afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. Then rain chances will soar above 70% Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon we should be mainly dry as temperatures remain stuck in the 50s.

Improving weather is expected for Friday and especially Saturday as mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures return for the final day of the month.

