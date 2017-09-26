Anderson Goes 7 Strong Innings, Rockies Beat Marlins 6-0

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer and Tyler Anderson allowed four hits over seven superb innings, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Tuesday night to maintain their slim lead for the second NL wild card.

The Rockies notched their first win over the Marlins in five tries this season and stayed 1½ games ahead of Milwaukee, which beat Cincinnati earlier in the evening.

Story had the big blow in a four-run first inning and Nolan Arenado added a two-run homer in the fifth as the Rockies chase their first playoff berth since 2009.

Anderson (6-6) faced the minimum through five innings courtesy of two double plays. He has a 1.19 ERA in four appearances since coming back from knee surgery.

The bullpen took it from there, with Chris Rusin pitching a perfect eighth and Mike Dunn working around a two-out double by Giancarlo Stanton in the ninth. The Marlins’ slugger finished 1 for 4 and remained at 57 homers.

It was a shaky outing for reliable Miami starter Jose Urena (14-7), who yielded six runs over five innings. The right-hander allowed a total of six runs in four previous starts this month.

Before the game, Carlos Gonzalez likened the Rockies’ struggles with runners in scoring position to having the flu.

“We’re sick right now,” he said.

But this helped make them well — going 2 for 6 with runners in scoring position Tuesday. They were hitting .215 in September entering the game.

“Right now, we have that flu,” said Gonzalez, who finished 3 for 4 with a double. “But we’re taking medicine to get rid of it and get back to normal.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Manager Don Mattingly said LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm fatigue) is done for the season. “He will have a full winter to build and strengthen the arm,” Mattingly said. … RHP Nick Wittgren underwent surgery to remove a bone chip in his elbow. “The fact that we were able to find it now, we think he will be able to have a full throwing program before spring training,” Mattingly said. “We expect him to be 100 percent by spring training.”

THIS & THAT

Marlins 1B Justin Bour lost control of his bat and it twirled to the side of the pitcher’s mound in the second. Anderson retrieved it for him and then got Bour to roll into a double play. … Arenado’s homer gave him 182 hits this season, which ties a career high. … OF Charlie Blackmon was on base four times, including a single and three walks (one intentional). … Every Rockies position player had a hit.

QUOTABLE

“You have to resist trying so hard because you want something so badly.” — Rockies manager Bud Black on not pressing at the plate in the heat of a playoff chase.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Adam Conley (7-7, 5.74 ERA) tries to bounce back from a rough start last week, when he allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings at Arizona.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (9-4, 3.62) is 4-1 with a 3.12 ERA at home since returning from a broken bone in his left foot in late June.

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

