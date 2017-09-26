With Temperature Drop, Coloradans Reminded About Carbon Monoxide Detectors

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed two people to the hospital on Monday after they found high levels of carbon monoxide inside a home.

Crews responded to the home near East 20th Avenue and North Ogden Street in the morning. Once inside, they found the high levels of carbon monoxide.

The Denver Fire Department also tweeted a reminder to homeowners and landlords that as furnaces are turned on, it’s important to have a working CO detector in your home.

“It will cause flu like symptoms, headaches, dizziness, things like that,” said West Metro Fire and Rescue division chief Steve Aseltine.

In line with Denver fire, Aseltine says it’s time to make sure your device is working correctly.

“(Carbon monoxide) is colorless, odorless and tasteless but we can test for it,” he said

Colorado law requires carbon monoxide detectors in homes that are sold, rented, remodeled or repaired after 2009. Carbon monoxide detectors should be on every level of a home near sleeping areas.

The batteries and expiration date of each should be checked once a month.

“We want to make sure families are safe and health, as the winter approaches and we are still starting to rely on those appliances a little bit more,”Aseltine said.

