Colorado Man Dies In Fall At Oregon Coast

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say a Colorado man visiting the coast died after falling onto the rocky shoreline.

Sgt. Jeff Proulx says 27-year-old Jeremy Tilton was climbing a large rock at Mill Beach in southwestern Oregon when he slipped and fell about 50 feet onto rocks and into the ocean. Brookings firefighters attempted life-saving efforts.

The Leadville, Colorado, man was with friends when the fall occurred Monday night. Proulx says there is no evidence of foul play.

Tilton was the third person in two weeks to suffer a fatal fall while exploring Oregon’s outdoors.

A 23-year-old hiker fell to his death at Smith Rock State Park in central Oregon and a 51-year-old British Columbia man fell into the ocean after losing his footing while hiking on the northern coast.

