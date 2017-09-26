A-Basin, Loveland Making Snow With Aim Of October Opening

Filed Under: A-Basin, Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Ski Season, Skiing

DENVER (AP) — The race to become the first ski resort in Colorado to open for the season has begun.

Loveland and Arapahoe Basin have fired up their snow guns in the hope of opening sometime next month.

Loveland spokesman John Sellers says 4 inches of snow fell at the resort Saturday, and cool, dry conditions allowed crews to begin spraying man-made snow early Monday morning.

arapahoe basin snow gun A Basin, Loveland Making Snow With Aim Of October Opening

(credit: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area / Twitter)

He says the resort will open as soon as there is an 18-inch (45.7-centimeter) base and tree-to-tree coverage.

A-Basin started making snow Sunday night.

Chris Linsmayer, a spokesman for Colorado Ski Country USA, says A-Basin and Loveland are typically the first ski resorts in the state to open.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch