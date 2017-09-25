Jury Selection Begins For Teen Accused Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Jury selection began Monday for a teenager accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and taking her body to western Colorado.
Tanner Flores was in court last week ahead of planned 10-day trial that begins this week when prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty. The 19-year-old faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 18-year-old Ashley Doolittle.
Some 150 residents will be included in an initial jury pool and attorneys will narrow that to 14 jurors, including 2 alternates.
Doolittle’s mother reported her missing on June 9, 2016. Police have said the woman was killed after she and Flores broke up.
Authorities have said her body was found in Flores’ truck at his grandfather’s vacant property near Collbran.