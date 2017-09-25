COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Jury Selection Begins For Teen Accused Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Jury selection began Monday for a teenager accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and taking her body to western Colorado.

Tanner Flores was in court last week ahead of planned 10-day trial that begins this week when prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty. The 19-year-old faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 18-year-old Ashley Doolittle.

tanner flores3 Jury Selection Begins For Teen Accused Of Killing Ex Girlfriend

Tanner Flores (credit: Larimer County)

Some 150 residents will be included in an initial jury pool and attorneys will narrow that to 14 jurors, including 2 alternates.

Doolittle’s mother reported her missing on June 9, 2016. Police have said the woman was killed after she and Flores broke up.

ashley doolittle 1 Jury Selection Begins For Teen Accused Of Killing Ex Girlfriend

Ashley Doolittle (credit: CBS)

Authorities have said her body was found in Flores’ truck at his grandfather’s vacant property near Collbran.

