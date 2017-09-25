Former School Security Guard Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault On A Child

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A former security guard with Cherry Creek Schools appeared in court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to having sex with a student.
Broderick Lundie was a security guard at Grandview High School before he was placed on leave in May. He has since resigned his position.
Lundie has been accused of having sex with and exchanging nude photos with a student during the spring semester.
He appeared in court on Monday morning where he pleaded not guilty to sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual assault 10-year age difference.
A trial date has been set for January 2018.