Feds Send Aid To Puerto Rico Amid Growing Requests For Help

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agencies are ramping up their response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico as the Trump administration seeks to blunt criticism its response to Hurricane Maria has fallen short of its efforts after the storms that hit Texas and Florida.

gettyimages 853157646 Feds Send Aid To Puerto Rico Amid Growing Requests For Help

A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 24, 2017 following the passage of Hurricane Maria. (credit: RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 853216900 Feds Send Aid To Puerto Rico Amid Growing Requests For Help

Local residents wade through the flooded streets of Arenoso, northeastern Dominican Republic, on September 24, 2017 after the passage of Hurricane Maria. (credit: ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images)

Many of the more than 3.4 million U.S. citizens in the territory were still doing without adequate supplies of food, water and fuel on Monday, five days after the Category 4 storm made landfall. Democrats are characterizing the federal response as too little and too slow.

gettyimages 853261392 Feds Send Aid To Puerto Rico Amid Growing Requests For Help

A man wades through the flooded streets of Arenoso, northeastern Dominican Republic, on September 24, 2017 after the passage of Hurricane Maria. (credit: ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 853277860 Feds Send Aid To Puerto Rico Amid Growing Requests For Help

Karlian Mercado,7, and her father Carlos Flores stand on what remains of their home September 24, 2017 in Hayales de Coamo, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Federal Emergency Management Administrator Brock Long appeared Monday with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello in San Juan. Though Rossello had urgently called for more emergency assistance over the weekend, he took the opportunity to express his gratitude for the help received thus far.

