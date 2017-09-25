North Korea Says Trump Statement ‘A Declaration Of War’

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – North Korea’s foreign minister said Monday that President Donald Trump’s latest remarks are a declaration of war against the country.

“This is clearly a declaration of war,” Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said through a translator in New York. “… The U.N. charter stipulates individual member states’ rights to self-defense. Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down the United States’ strategic bombers even when they’re not yet inside the airspace border of our country.”

According to CBS News, North Korea has been trying to convince other governments to condemn Trump after he vowed, in his own speech at the United Nations last week, to “totally destroy” the country.

North Korea's foreign minister says Pres. Trump's latest statement was a declaration of war against his country https://t.co/RFTvFXpmjr pic.twitter.com/Mezs28ezKE — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 25, 2017

In a tweet Sunday night, Trump followed up his UN statement by saying that he “just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

North Korea has called Trump’s words an “intolerable insult,” state media reported, and the foreign minister said it’s making North Korea’s “rockets visit to the U.S. mainland inevitable all the more.”