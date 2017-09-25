COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

I-25 Closures Through Tech Center Months After Semi Fire

Filed Under: Colorado Department of Transportation, Denver Tech Center, E-470, I-25, Interstate 25, Orchard Road, Semi Fire

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly four months after a semi burst into flames on Interstate 25 in the Tech Center, repairs are scheduled to be finished this week.

The fuel truck crashed into a median and erupted into flames on May 31. The flames reached 450 degrees, literally melting the roadway underneath.

copter 4 1213pm semi fire frame 20735 I 25 Closures Through Tech Center Months After Semi Fire

Copter4 flew over the tanker fire on I-25 (credit: CBS)

All lanes were closed for hours during initial repairs. Now the final repairs need to be made.

pm copter wednesday frame 138559 I 25 Closures Through Tech Center Months After Semi Fire

Copter4 flew over the tanker fire on I-25 (credit: CBS)

From 11 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, all lanes of I-25 in both directions will be closed from Belleview to Orchard.cdot i25 closure 530map frame 1570 I 25 Closures Through Tech Center Months After Semi Fire

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch