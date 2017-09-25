I-25 Closures Through Tech Center Months After Semi Fire

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly four months after a semi burst into flames on Interstate 25 in the Tech Center, repairs are scheduled to be finished this week.
The fuel truck crashed into a median and erupted into flames on May 31. The flames reached 450 degrees, literally melting the roadway underneath.
All lanes were closed for hours during initial repairs. Now the final repairs need to be made.
From 11 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, all lanes of I-25 in both directions will be closed from Belleview to Orchard.