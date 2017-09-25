First Fall Storm Dumps 11″ Of Snow On Colorado’s Grand Mesa

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The snow season is off to a big start in western Colorado!
A weather observer at the Grand Mesa Lodge reported 11 inches over the weekend.
The snow prompted the National Weather Service in Grand Junction to issue Colorado’s first winter weather advisory of the season.
Colorado’s Grand Mesa is no stranger to early snowfall.
Last year they received almost of foot of snow between Sept. 24-25 and racked up a total of 408.5 inches for the season.
You can watch a video of the weekend snow on the Grand Mesa Lodge Facebook page by clicking here.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.