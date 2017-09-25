COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

First Fall Storm Dumps 11″ Of Snow On Colorado’s Grand Mesa

Filed Under: Fall Snow Storm, Grand Mesa Lodge

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The snow season is off to a big start in western Colorado!

A weather observer at the Grand Mesa Lodge reported 11 inches over the weekend.

The snow prompted the National Weather Service in Grand Junction to issue Colorado’s first winter weather advisory of the season.

126 First Fall Storm Dumps 11 Of Snow On Colorados Grand Mesa

The Grand Mesa Lodge reported 11 inches of snow over the weekend. (credit: Grand Mesa Lodge)

Colorado’s Grand Mesa is no stranger to early snowfall.

Last year they received almost of foot of snow between Sept. 24-25 and racked up a total of 408.5 inches for the season.

You can watch a video of the weekend snow on the Grand Mesa Lodge Facebook page by clicking here.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch