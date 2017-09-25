COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

USOC: Denver Among Cities Considered For Winter Olympics Host

Filed Under: Denver, Olympics, United States Olympic Committee, USOC, Winter Olympics

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee say they are interested in hosting a Winter Olympics, either in 2026 or 2030.

At a news conference Monday, CEO Scott Blackmun said Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno, Nevada, are among the cities that might be considered.

Blackmun said the USOC board will meet next month to discuss the possibility.

gettyimages 73886228 USOC: Denver Among Cities Considered For Winter Olympics Host

WASHINGTON – APRIL 14: The shadows of Los Angeles bid committee members Barry Sanders (R) and Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa are seen during a news conference they held after presenting Los Angeles’ bid to the USOC to be the United States’ applicant city to compete to host the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, April 14, 2007 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee awarded Los Angeles the 2028 Games, which will mark the first time the Summer Olympics have been held in the U.S. since 1996.

The last Winter Olympics in the United States were in Salt Lake City in 2002. Leaders there have expressed interest in hosting again, and USOC chairman Larry Probst said he has heard indications from the IOC that it would like to bring the Winter Games back to a “traditional” locale, in North American or Europe.

By EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch