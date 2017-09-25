COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Nuggets Headed In Right Direction With Youthful Nucleus

DENVER (AP) — Paul Millsap says the Denver Nuggets are a top-five team even in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

The All-Star forward was signed to help the Nuggets make the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.

Millsap said Monday that he’s impressed by what he sees out of a youthful team that includes up-and-comer Nikola Jokic, who arrived at camp 10 pounds lighter, and Jamal Murray, the sharpshooting guard who’s healed from surgery to repair injuries to his core muscles.

General manager Tim Connelly likes the trajectory of a team that improved by seven games last season and narrowly missed the playoffs. Connelly pumped the brakes on expectations and maintained it’s important to take steps because if one is skipped, “maybe you miss that window where you can be a viable championship contender.”

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

