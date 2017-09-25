Heaviest Rain In Nearly 50 Days Broke Daily Record In Denver

'I Hope We Can Work Together': Gardner On Health CareSen. Cory Gardner talked about the new GOP health care proposal and the NFL during an interview on the CBS show "Face the Nation."

Heaviest Rain In Nearly 50 Days Broke Daily Record In DenverWhile most of the state saw a cloudy, cool and rainy weekend accumulating snow fell in elevations above 9,000 feet.

Mobile Vote Center Debuts On National Voter Registration DayColorado has one of the highest voter registrations in the country. Last year, 87 percent of those eligible to vote in Colorado are registered, the largest in the country. Now, there's still a campaign to register more.