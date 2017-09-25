COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Heaviest Rain In Nearly 50 Days Broke Daily Record In Denver

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After nearly 50 days with little to no rainfall the skies opened up over Colorado this past weekend.

Totals from CoCoRaHS show that the most rain fell on the far southeast plains with 2-4 inches being common amounts.

Along the Front Range totals ranged from 1-2 inches between Boulder and Fort Collins with most of metro Denver falling in the one half to one inch category.

Weekend rain totals from the CoCoRaHS organization. (credit: CBS)

Just under an inch fell in Denver’s official rain gauge at the airport. Saturday’s rainfall broke the daily record of 0.64 inches which was set on Sept. 23, 2013.

CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears measured just under an inch of rain on Saturday in southeast Aurora. (credit: CBS)

While most of the state saw a cloudy, cool and rainy weekend it was cold enough for snow to fall in elevations above 9,000 feet.

The snow was heavy enough to accumulate at some of Colorado’s ski resorts and on the Grand Mesa.

A true clash of the seasons!! What a gorgeous pic. Stephen Johnson took this looking at Breckenridge
from French Gulch Road on Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

