Heaviest Rain In Nearly 50 Days Broke Daily Record In Denver

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After nearly 50 days with little to no rainfall the skies opened up over Colorado this past weekend.
Totals from CoCoRaHS show that the most rain fell on the far southeast plains with 2-4 inches being common amounts.
Along the Front Range totals ranged from 1-2 inches between Boulder and Fort Collins with most of metro Denver falling in the one half to one inch category.
Just under an inch fell in Denver’s official rain gauge at the airport. Saturday’s rainfall broke the daily record of 0.64 inches which was set on Sept. 23, 2013.
While most of the state saw a cloudy, cool and rainy weekend it was cold enough for snow to fall in elevations above 9,000 feet.
The snow was heavy enough to accumulate at some of Colorado’s ski resorts and on the Grand Mesa.
