COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

‘I Hope We Can Work Together’: Gardner On Health Care

Filed Under: Cory Gardner, Graham-Cassidy Measure, Health Care, NFL, Obamacare

DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Cory Gardner talked about the new GOP health care proposal and the NFL during an interview on the CBS show “Face the Nation.”

The Republican senator talked about a wide range of issues including North Korea, health care and the NFL.

garnder on nfl 10sotvo frame 61 I Hope We Can Work Together: Gardner On Health Care

Sen. Cory Gardner (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

“When it comes to this recent spat with the NFL, look, there are far more important things that we ought to be focusing on. You’ve mentioned them. North Korea, Iran, concern about the health care bill. That’s what I’m going to continue to focus on, making sure that we take care of this country’s needs in a way that people know they’re better off,” said Gardner.

Face the Nation moderator John Dickerson also asked about the Senate’s latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

new health care repeal 5pkg frame 1816 I Hope We Can Work Together: Gardner On Health Care

(credit: CBS)

Gardner said he’s hoping to learn more about the bill during a committee hearing on Monday afternoon.

“We’ve seen the insurance commissioner in Colorado certify increases of 27 percent insurance rates for next year. We’ve seen that on top of double-digit rates increased last year. It’s unacceptable. So I hope we can find something, work together, put something in place that actually works to lower the cost of health care and increase the quality of care,” said Gardner.

The vote for the Graham-Cassidy measure is expected on Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch